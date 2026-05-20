People in Delhi are going to see a major upgrade in public transport. A new metro expansion plan worth over ₹18,000 crore has been announced, connecting North, East, South & Outer Delhi, Central Vista, Airport, Narela-Najafgarh and Mayur Vihar.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared this development on X. She wrote that this expansion plan aims to make daily travel faster, easier, and more comfortable for the large number of people who use the Delhi Metro every day.

What will this project mean for commuters?

This project means easier and faster travel for people in Delhi. Daily journeys to work, college, or the airport will take less time and involve fewer route changes. It will also reduce crowding in busy metro’s and stations, making travel more comfortable. At the same time, better metro connectivity will help reduce traffic jams on roads, making overall commuting smoother and more reliable.

Kirti Nagar–Palam Corridor: Big Relief for West and South-West Delhi

Apart from this expansion plan, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also announced a ₹6,200 crore metro line between Kirti Nagar and Palam under the Delhi Metro project. This new line will pass through crowded areas like Sagarpur and will help people travel more easily and directly to other parts of the city.

For daily commuters, it is expected to cut travel time between West and South-West Delhi and reduce problems caused by heavy road traffic.

Delhi Metro Phase 5B: 97 km New Network in the Pipeline

Along with these projects, the larger expansion under Delhi Metro Phase 5B has also been approved. This phase will add over 97 km of new metro lines and 65 new stations across seven major routes.

Here is what the expansion includes:

Dhansa Bus Stand – Nangloi (11.86 km, 9 stations)

Central Secretariat – Kishangarh (15.97 km, 10 stations)

Samaypur Badli – Narela (12.89 km, 8 stations)

Kirti Nagar – Palam (9.96 km, 6 stations)

Jor Bagh – Mithapur (16.99 km, 12 stations)

Shastri Park – Mayur Vihar Phase III (13.2 km, 8 stations)

Keshavpuram – Rohini Sector 34 (16.29 km, 12 stations)

Once completed, all these projects will make passenger travel in Delhi much faster, smoother, and more comfortable by improving connectivity across key parts of the city and reducing both travel time and congestion.