Indian Railways is constantly working towards reducing the carbon footprint and becoming a ‘Net Zero’ carbon emitter by 2030. In this context, the Kolkata Metro has recently installed solar power plants on rooftops at different locations of its network.

Presently, the Metro Railway is generating 2189.50 Kwp solar power. Out of this, 657 Kwp solar power plants have been installed on the North-South Corridor, 1519 Kwp solar power plants on the East-West Corridor, and 13.5 Kwp solar plants at Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital of Metro Railway.

Stations where solar power plants installed:-

The solar power plants have been installed at seven metro stations. These are – Noapara, Dum Dum, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Kavi Subhash stations, Salt Lake Sector V, Central Park station, and Central Park Depot.

How Solar Power plants are proving useful for Kolkata Metro?

The construction of Solar Power plants are being executed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The metro railway authorities have provided the rooftop areas whereas the solar power developer has done complete designing, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning work.

These plants are being operated by the solar power developer. This solar power generation system of Metro Railway is being monitored through a cloud-based monitoring system. External computers and smart devices analyse plants’ performances with the help of built-in meters and data loggers.

Future prospects of Solar Power generation by Kolkata Metro:-

In FY 2023-24, the Kolkata Metro has decided to raise the capacity by 2792 Kwp. Out of which 500 Kwp capacity plant at Stabling Bay Line Workshop at Central Park Depot, 92 Kwp capacity plant at Belgachia, 1400 Kwp capacity plant at Joka Depot and 800 Kwp capacity plant at Kavi Subhash Carshed will be installed in this fiscal. It has also been proposed to build a 654 Kwp capacity solar power generation plant at Jessore Road station.