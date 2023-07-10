Namma Metro Update: Train services on Bengaluru’s purple line to be interrupted for a month – Here’s why

Metro services on two stretches of the Namma metro’s Purple Line in Bengaluru will be interrupted from July 9 to August 10. According to an announcement made by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a few train services will be curtailed for a month owing to signalling and other maintenance work on the two-kilometre-long Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli metro line.

This metro route on the Bengaluru metro’s purple line is expected to be inaugurated next month.

While making the announcement BMRCL informed that there will be no metro services between 5 am to 7 am at Baiyappanahalli terminal and Swami Vivekananda Road Metro station, and Krishnarajapura (KR Puram) and Whitefield (Kadugodi). However, the Namma metro service will continue as usual between Swami Vivekananda Road metro station to Kengeri between 5 am to 7 am.

Phase II of Namma Metro project

Bengaluru’s metro body also added that regular train services will resume between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri metro stations, and KR Puram and Whitefield after 7 am.

The KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli corridor will connect the Whitefield area to Kengeri and other parts of Bengaluru. This corridor serves as the missing link on the Purple Line.

This line is being developed as part of the Phase II of the Namma Metro project. Even though the 13.75-kilometres-long KR Puram to Whitefield line is operational, the 2-kilometres-long stretch from Byappanahalli to KR Puram has remained closed due to construction delays.

Scheduled metro services will be available between Kengeri and SV Road during the curtailed period – from 5 am to 7 am. On the other hand, metro trains will operate as per the usual schedule between Byappanahalli and Kengeri, and between KR Puram and Whitefield from 7 am onwards.

Notably, since its inception, over 30,000 commuters have been using the KR Puram-Whitefield Metro stretch. But due to the missing 2-kilometres-long link, the passengers are relying on either the feeder bus services of Namma metro or other modes of transportation to reach KR Puram station after disembarking at Byappanahalli.