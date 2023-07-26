Namma Metro Update: Bengaluru’s biggest metro station, Jayadeva junction slated for year-end launch

In a groundbreaking development, Bengaluru is all set to witness the grand opening of its largest and multi-level interchange Metro station. Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Junction metro station on Bannerghatta Road is scheduled to partially open by the end of 2023.

Designed with a capacity of holding 25,000 passengers during peak hours, this station will be a part of both the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra and the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. This colossal transport hub contains an underpass, grade road, road flyover and two levels of metro at the top.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) stated that the construction of the Jayadeva Junction metro station is 90 per cent complete and the total constructed area of the station is about 19,826 metres.

The Namma Metro project had previously faced delays but the officials have confirmed that they have now set 2023 as the target for opening the Yellow Line, while the Pink Line is expected to open by March 2025.

All you need to know about Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Junction metro station

The Jayadeva Metro station is being built at a cost of Rs 130 crore and is part of the two new lines proposed under Phase II of Namma Metro.

BMRCL’s Managing Director, Anjum Parwez, said that the Yellow Line, with 16 stations over a 19-km stretch, including Jayadeva station, is set to open by the end of the year, adding that, this station will feature a double-decker flyover, allowing seamless travel for people from Ragigudda directly to Silk Board without encountering any signals.

Parwez also revealed that the interchange facility at this metro station will commence once the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara begins commercial operations. He also noted that the Jayadeva station too is likely to witness massive footfall one both the lines are operational.

Linked to two major Metro lines, this metro station will cater to nearly 80,000 to 90,000 passengers once both the Yellow and Pink Lines are open to the public.

Moreover, BMRCL has predicted that the ridership of the Namma Metro is likely to increase by two lakh once the Yellow Line is operational.

Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Routes and Stations

The Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will connect the eastern and western parts of the city, linking prominent areas like RV Road, Jayadeva Hospital, Central Silkboard, and Electronic City. The Yellow Line of Banglore Metro will intersect with the Green Line at RV Road station (Silk Institute to Nagasandra).

With 16 stations in total, this 19-kilometre-long line will offer seamless transfers and enhance accessibility for commuters, contributing to a well-connected public transportation system in the city.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Routes and Stations

The Pink Line of Banglore Metro will intersect with the Purple Line at MG Road station and with Yellow Line at Jayadeva Junction, which will provide the daily commuters with a seamless journey.

Out of the 18 stations on the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro, 12 will be underground – Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford Town, National Military School, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Cantonment Railway Station, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadugondanahalli, and Nagawara. The remaining six stations will be elevated – Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-B, JP Nagar fourth phase, Jayadeva Junction, and Tavarekere.