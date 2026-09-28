Nagpur Metro is expanding its network towards Kamptee, Kanhan and Hingna, taking metro connectivity beyond the corridors currently covered under Phase 1. The planned extensions will add new stations and bring more areas within reach of the city’s metro network.

The two extensions — Reach 1B, also known as the Kamptee-Kanhan extension of the Orange Line, and Reach 3A, the Hingna extension of the Aqua Line — together cover nearly 20 km.

The routes are planned to connect residential areas, local commercial centres and key locations towards Kamptee and Hingna.

Nagpur Metro Phase 2: Track work tender moves ahead

The tendering process for the ballastless track work on the two stretches has reached a key stage, with Rahee Infratech Limited declared the lowest bidder for the project.

The contract covers the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track on the elevated viaducts of Reach 1B and Reach 3A.

It also includes the supply of 1080-grade HH rails, track fastenings, 1 in 9 R300 ballastless turnouts and other related works. The contract is dated September 23, 2026, with a value of around ₹209.04 crore.

Kamptee extension: Route, Length, Stations

Reach 1B will extend the operational Orange Line towards Kamptee and Kanhan. The stretch will cover around 13 km and include 12 stations.

The proposed route includes Pili Nadi, Khasara Fata, All India Radio, Kheri Fata, Lok Vihar, Lekha Nagar, Cantonment, Kamptee Police Station, Kamptee Municipal Council, Golf Club, Kanhan and Dragon Palace.

The extension will add metro access to several locations along the Kamptee-Kanhan corridor and expand the reach of Nagpur Metro beyond the areas currently covered under Phase 1.

Hingna extension: Route, Length, Stations

Reach 3A is planned as an extension of the Aqua Line, covering around 6.7 km between Lokmanya Nagar and Hingna.

The proposed stations on this stretch are Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station and Hingna.

The extension will take the East-West corridor further towards Hingna and provide a direct metro link to areas along this stretch.

Nagpur Metro’s existing network

Nagpur Metro’s current network runs across two main corridors. The Orange Line connects Automotive Square with Khapri, passing through key locations such as Sitabuldi, Ajni, the airport area, and New Airport.

The Aqua Line runs between Prajapati Nagar and Lokmanya Nagar, covering important locations including Nagpur Railway Station, Sitabuldi, Jhansi Rani Square, and Dharampet.

Nagpur Metro Phase 1 Corridor Route Length Stations Orange Line (North – South ) Automotive Square to Khapri 19 km 18 Aqua Line (East – West ) Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar 18 km 20

New routes to strengthen urban connectivity

The planned extensions will take Nagpur Metro to more areas beyond its existing Phase 1 network. The Kamptee-Kanhan and Hingna routes are expected to give commuters more metro options for travelling between these areas and other parts of the city.

With new stations being added along both stretches, the expansion will also make it easier for commuters in these areas to access the wider Nagpur Metro network.