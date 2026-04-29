Construction work on a key bridge over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad is progressing steadily. All foundation and substructure work for the Sabarmati River Bridge has now been completed. This bridge is an important part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project will connect Mumbai in Maharashtra with Ahmedabad in Gujarat and is expected to reduce travel time to just 2 hours once completed.

Sabarmati River Bridge: Location and importance

Strategic Position

The Sabarmati River bridge is being constructed at a key point in the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. It lies between two important stations:

The Sabarmati Bullet Train Station is located about 1 km from the bridge site.

The Ahmedabad Bullet Train Station is situated around 4 km from the bridge site.

Close to a Busy Railway Line

The bridge is also located near the Western Railway’s Ahmedabad–Delhi main line. This is one of the busiest railway routes in the region.

Why is this location important?

The bridge is located between two important stations and near a busy railway line. This makes it an important part of the route, which will help the bullet train move smoothly through Ahmedabad without any interruption.

It also helps connect the new high-speed rail line with the existing railway network in a planned and organized way.

Basic Structure of the Sabarmati River Bridge

Category Details Total Length 480 metres. Height 36 metres (around a 12-storey building / 118 feet) Span Design 5 spans of 76 metres each and 2 spans of 50 metres each Construction Method Each span is made using 23 segments cast directly at the site

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Project length, cost, and stations

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, currently under construction, is India’s first high-speed rail project. The corridor will cover a total distance of 508 km, connecting major cities in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Out of the 12 planned stations, 8 are located in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra.

The route will include the following key stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: Bullet Train project set to reduce travel time

With the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will become much quicker and easier for daily and frequent commuters. The journey, which currently takes 6–8 hours by train, will be reduced to about 2 hours.