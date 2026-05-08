Mumbai’s daily travel experience may soon change as the Maharashtra government moves ahead with plans for the Mumbai Water Metro Project. The idea is to introduce a water-based public transport system that will connect Mumbai with nearby areas and offer commuters a faster and less crowded way to travel.

A recent step forward for the project was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Maritime Board) and HYKE AS, Norway.

This MoU marks an important collaboration aimed at supporting the development of modern water transport in the state. The MoU also plans to explore advanced shipbuilding and vessel manufacturing, which can help strengthen Maharashtra’s maritime infrastructure.

🤝CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of the MoU between the Government of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Maritime Board) and HYKE AS, Norway. Key Highlights of MoU: ✅ Support for the upcoming Mumbai Water Metro Project and expansion of opportunities in… pic.twitter.com/czjc6VJO26 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 7, 2026

All about Mumbai’s upcoming Water Metro System

The Mumbai Water Metro is a planned transport system that will run on water routes instead of roads and railways. It aims to connect Mumbai with surrounding regions like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Vasai, and Mira-Bhayandar. Since Mumbai is surrounded by the sea and creeks, it is believed that water transport can become a practical and eco-friendly option for daily commuting. It is also expected to reduce pressure on roads and trains.

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Phase 1 of the Mumbai Water Metro Project— 16 routes planned | Full list

In the first phase, the Mumbai Metro Water project will operate across 16 routes. Out of these, 8 are already existing routes that will be improved and upgraded, while 8 new routes will be introduced to expand the network further. Along with this, the plan also includes the construction of 26 terminals at important locations to support smooth and organised travel.

Existing Routes New Routes Versova-Madh Vasai-Mira-Bhayander Borivali/Marve-Esselworld Jessel Park – Fountain – Gaimukh – Nagla Bunder – Nagale – Kalher Marve -Manori Vashi-Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) Gateway of India – Elephanta Belapur-NMIA Gateway of India – Mandwa Gateway of India – NMIA New Ferry Wharf – Mandwa Gateway of India – Vashi Belapur-Nerul Kalyan – Dombivli – Mumbra – Kalher – Kolshet Belapur-Elephanta Bandra – Worli – Nariman Point

How the Water Metro system will improve daily commuting for Mumbaikers?

The Mumbai Water Metro Project is expected to make everyday travel faster and more convenient by offering a less crowded alternative to roads and suburban trains. Since water routes are less affected by traffic congestion, commuters may experience smoother and more predictable journeys, especially along coastal and harbour stretches. It is also likely to ease pressure on Mumbai’s overburdened transport systems by shifting part of the passenger load away from trains and highways.