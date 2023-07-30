Mumbai Metro’s first elevated and largest depot coming up in Mandale! Key details here

The Mumbai Metro’s first elevated and largest Metro depot is coming up in Mandale, with a capacity to hold 72 Metro rakes. The city presently has two metro depots serving it, one from Lines 2B and 7 in Charkop, with a capacity for 22 rakes, and one for Metro Line 1 (Versova-Ghatkopar) in Andheri.

The Mandale depot will service the 26.3-kilomtre-long elevated Metro Line 2B from DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd. It will help in linking the city’s western suburbs with its eastern corner, The Indian Express reported.

Spread over 32 hectares of land, the depot will feature two levels- ground plus first floor which can house 72 rakes. The under-construction depot will have technical and service buildings to watch over the Metro line operations. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the depot construction has seen the completion of major civil work, The MMRDA is the project implementing authority.

Challenges faced by the project

The Indian Express report listed certain challenges the project has faced. Take a look at them.

The depot was constructed in the elevated manner to accommodate 72 rakes. The land space available for it was less.

Marshy land.

A road which could provide accessibility for heavy vehicles is not available. The new bitumen road has been constructed by clearing encroachments of hutments and slums.

Infringement of nullah for construction of stabling lines, electric cables and toilet block of the BMC.

Progress

The project’s Stabling yard phase ll has seen a 75% completion of the slab and beam casting, while in phase l, 95% of the civil work is completed. In Phase 1, 1,395 metres (out of 2,759 metres) of the stabling lines are done. Where the coach unloading platform is concerned, 100% of the track lining is over.The ground floor and first floor of the simulator building have been handed over to the MMRDA systems team for the installation of simulators. The contractor who has been given the work of the Rs 500-crore project is Ahluwalia Contracts.