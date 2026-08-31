A construction issue on Mumbai Metro Line 7A could lead to the reconstruction of a significant portion of its elevated viaduct in Vile Parle East, potentially putting work worth around Rs 250 crore at risk, according to a report by The Indian Express. The issue relates to the height of the overhead electric equipment (OHE) needed to run metro trains.

The 3.42-km Metro Line 7A is being developed as an extension of the operational Red Line 7, connecting Andheri East with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). According to The Indian Express, the project has faced delays, and the latest technical problem could push its opening further.

Height mismatch puts elevated section on hold

The issue is linked to the height clearance required in the airport funnel zone. The metro’s overhead equipment (OHE) requires around 2.5 metres of additional height beyond the limit permitted under the existing Airports Authority of India (AAI) approvals, the report stated.

The report further noted that AAI had issued no-objection certificates for the project in 2022. However, the extra height requirement for the OHE was not included in the original design.

The discrepancy was detected in 2025, by which time a substantial part of the construction had already been completed. Work on the affected section was subsequently put on hold as authorities sought revised clearance from AAI, The Indian Express reported.

Around 1 km of viaduct could be affected

The affected portion is located in Vile Parle East and includes the Airport Colony station, along with the viaduct and ramp. The line has an underground section of about 2.5 km and an elevated section of approximately 940 metres.

The Indian Express reported that MMRDA data showed the elevated viaduct had reached 100 per cent completion by February 2026, while around 95 per cent of the elevated ramp had also been completed. Construction at Airport Colony station was also substantially advanced.

With the civil works already at an advanced stage, authorities are now looking for a technical solution that can resolve the clearance issue without rebuilding the structure.

MMRDA, consultant working on solution

According to The Indian Express, MMRDA officials are working with the project consultant Systra and AAI to address the problem. The civil consultancy is being handled by a consortium comprising Systra, CEG and SMCIPL.

The report quoted an MMRDA official as saying that discussions were aimed at finding a workable solution, but technical requirements could not simply be resolved through compromise. If no solution is found, reconstruction of the affected viaduct may become necessary.