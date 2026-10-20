Mumbai Metro Line 6: A Rs 184 crore foot overbridge project could make it easier for commuters travelling between Mumbai Metro and suburban railroad stations at Vikhroli and Jogeshwari. The proposed pedestrian bridge will link Vikhroli Metro Station to Kanjurmarg Railroad Station and Jogeshwari Metro Station to Jogeshwari Railroad Station, which may help in easier transfers between metro and local train services.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for the construction of two foot overbridges which have an estimated contract value of around Rs 184.07 crore, according to the official tender document. The tender was opened on 17 October 2026, and bids were to be submitted by 12 November 2026. The proposed work is divided into two parts, which cover the pedestrian connectivity between Metro Line 6 and the suburban railroad network in Mumbai.

Where will the new footbridges be built?

The project has two locations as per the official e-tender notice of MMRDA dated 17th October, 2026.

Vikhroli Metro Station- Part A: The proposed foot overbridge will link the Vikhroli Metro Station to Kanjurmarg Railroad Station, providing a planned pedestrian connectivity to the suburban network of Central Railroad.

Jogeshwari Metro Station-Part B: The second bridge will link the Jogeshwari Metro Station to Jogeshwari Railroad Station, giving a planned connectivity to the suburban services of Western Railroad.

Mumbai Metro Line 6 Footbridges Project: Important Details

Estimated cost : Rs 184.07 crore

Location : Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg & Jogeshwari Metro-Jogeshwari Railroad Station.

Construction Duration: 24 Months

When will the footbridges be completed?

The MMRDA’s official tender notice too has stipulated a construction period of 24 months, which will include the monsoon period. The contract also provides a 60 month Defect Liability Period during which the contractor will be responsible for the deficiencies covered by the contract.

However, MMRDA is yet to confirm the date on which the bridges will be opened. Further contract related developments will determine the actual construction schedule.

ALSO READ Mumbai Metro Line 4 to get first driverless train in December; check route and features



Tender reference number is MMRDA/TnC/FOB/ML 6/2026 Tender ID is 2026_MMRDA-1345404_1.

What will commuters receive?

The proposed footbridges will improve the pedestrian connectivity between Metro Line 6 and the suburban railroad network of Mumbai. Passengers would get a planned link to Kanjurmarg Railroad Station at Vikhroli and the Jogeshwari bridge would connect metro passengers with Western Railroad services.

Such links would make it easier for commuters who use both the metro and the local trains to transfer.

Mumbai Metro Line 6: Route, Latest Update

The official project description of the MMRDA says Metro Line 6 is an elevated 15.31 km corridor from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli via Jogeshwari, Powai and Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ). It will have 13 stations and planned interchanges with Metro line 2A, 3, 4 and 7.

According to MMRDA’s official progress update (August, 2026), station construction was 87.35% complete, while pier and U-girder works were 97.88% and 93.40% complete. The planned footbridges will probably ease transfers between the Metro Line 6 and suburban rail services when they are completed.