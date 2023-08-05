Mumbai Metro Line 5: 73% of station work completed! Progress on viaduct construction impressive

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully erecting all pre-cast elements for the six stations on the first phase of Metro Line-5, connecting Thane to Bhiwandi in Thane district.

According to a report by Swarajya, this remarkable achievement encompasses a total of 1,098 station elements, including spines, wings, U-girders, pier arms, and L-structures, signifying the completion of 73.35 per cent of station work along this corridor.

The report further states that the progress on the viaduct construction is equally impressive, with 80.50 per cent of the viaduct already completed. Out of the total 11.88 km elevated stretch, an impressive 9.87 km of the viaduct work has been successfully accomplished.

Also Read Mumbai Metro Line 2B to be electrified! Details here

The MMRDA‘s efficient execution of these crucial tasks is a testament to their dedication in bringing the Metro Line-5 project to life, enhancing transportation connectivity in the region, and contributing to the overall development of Mumbai’s infrastructure.

A crucial step forward

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, told Swarajya that this achievement marks a crucial step forward in the project’s delivery, bringing the metro line closer to realization.

He said the focus now shifts to commencing major architectural works, including flooring, false ceiling, facades, structural roof, track works, and system works, which will be carried out simultaneously.

The ambitious Rs 8,416 crore Metro Line-5 project, spanning 24.9 km, connects Thane to Kalyan via Bhiwandi and features an elevated corridor with 15 strategically placed stations, the report said.

This transformative metro line promises to significantly improve transportation and connectivity in the region, enhancing the lives of countless commuters and contributing to the growth and development of Mumbai.