Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Thane could soon benefit from a new generation of Metro trains as Alstom prepares to deliver its first driverless Metropolis trainset for Metro Lines 4 and 4A.

The French manufacturer unveiled the first train at its Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh on October 14, 2026, whereas its arrival in Mumbai is likely in December.

Alstom, in an official release, informed that the train is part of an order of 39 trainsets. Separately, news agency PTI reported that the first train could reach Mumbai in the first or second week of December.

Mumbai Metro Line 4: What facilities will passengers get?

The New Metropolis trains will be equipped with wheelchair accessibility, dedicated bicycle racks, and airflow-based cooling. As per Alstom, this will be the first time one of its trains in India has been provided with bicycle racks, offering additional facility for passengers travelling with bicycles.

The trains have a designed speed of 90 kmph and an operational speed of 80 kmph. Commenting on the project, Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison stated, “Our long-standing partnership with Mumbai’s metro network continues to grow and we are proud to consistently deliver next geerayion rail soultions for the urban metro network in the city.”

When will the first train arrive in Mumbai?

Alstom is expected to dispatch the first train by the end of November 2026.

“We expect to ship the first train by the end of November. It takes about a week to 10 days to reach Mumbai, so the train should arrive in the first or second week of December,” Champak Panda, Managing Director of Alstom India’s rolling stock and component business, stated to PTI.

He further added that train-level testing was almost complete, with signalling integration and other validation work likely to take another three to four weeks.

When will passenger services start?

The first train’s arrival will not mean that regular passenger services can begin immediately. As per the PTI, the train will undergo certification by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), including high-speed trials, braking tests and ride-quality assessments.

The MMRDA plans to initially use trains from Metro Lines 2 and 7 for the corridor’s phased opening. Alstom is likely to meet its passenger-operations milestone by August 2027. However, the exact opening date depends on testing and approvals.

Mumbai Metro Line 4: Route and travel time benefits

As per the MMRDA’s official project details, the 32.32 km elevated corridor will interlink Wadala in Mumbai with Kasarvadavali in Thane through 30 stations. MMRDA projects that the project could reduce existing travel times by 50-75%, depending on road conditions.

The nearby Metro Line 4A will extend connectivity towards Gaimukh.

Where are the new trains being built?

According to Alstom, the trainsets were designed in Bengaluru and manufactured at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. Propulsion systems and bogies are being supplied from Coimbatore and Savli, respectively.

The company is also providing signalling systems, depot equipment and five years of maintenance services. The first train’s unveiling records the corridor’s development, but the commencement of regular services will depend on the completion of the required safety procedures.