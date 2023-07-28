Mumbai Metro Line 2B to be electrified! Siemens, RVNL consortium secures contract

In a major stride towards modernizing Mumbai’s transportation infrastructure, Siemens Limited has successfully secured a huge order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the electrification of Mumbai Metro Line 2B.

Siemens Limited was awarded this significant order as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Thursday (July 27).

The tech giant informed that its share as part of the consortium is Rs 228 crore while RVNL’s share is Rs 149 crore. This 377 crore project is set to revolutionize the mass transit system of the financial capital of India.

The project will provide state-of-the-art electrification solutions and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for 20 stations and one depot in the city.

Electrification of Mumbai Metro Line 2B

According to the press release issued by Siemens, it will commission, manufacture and install rail electrification solutions and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and RVNL will be commissioning Receiving Substations (RSS) solutions for this prestigious project.

While expressing his confidence in the project, Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said that this project will be instrumental in improving the city’s transportation infrastructure.

“We are delighted to collaborate with MMRDA in electrifying Mumbai Metro Line 2B with state-of-the-art technologies. This transformative project is set to cater to the growing transportation needs of the city’s residents and will undoubtedly enhance the overall commuting experience for both passengers and rail operators. We extend our gratitude to MMRDA for entrusting Siemens with this prestigious endeavor,” Vakharia said.

This development is a significant milestone in the government’s efforts towards sustainable development and efficient mass transit solutions. The project is expected to set new benchmarks for excellence in the transportation sector with implementation of Siemens Limited’s expertise and cutting-edge technologies combined with the collaborative efforts of RVNL.