Mumbai’s metro network is set to expand towards Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar after the Centre approved the revised Metro Line 5 and its Line 5A extension, according to The Indian Express.

The approval clears a major hurdle for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), allowing it to move ahead with the tendering process for the remaining sections.

The project had faced delays due to issues involving land acquisition, rehabilitation and clashes with existing road infrastructure. The revised alignment aims to address these challenges and take the long-pending metro connectivity project forward.

Revised alignment to overcome project delays

Metro Line 5 was initially planned as a 24.9-km corridor connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. However, progress on the later section was held up by rehabilitation requirements and a conflict with the Bhiwandi Bypass Flyover.

Under the revised plan, part of the route near Bhiwandi will be built underground. The alignment towards Kalyan and Ulhasnagar will be taken forward through Metro Line 5A.

Line 5A to extend metro connectivity to Kalyan, Ulhasnagar

Metro Line 5A will extend the network by 11.83 km at an estimated cost of Rs 4,063 crore, as per the reports.

The extension will take metro connectivity further towards Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. It is also planned to connect with Metro Line 12 at Kalyan, providing a link towards Navi Mumbai.The project is targeted for completion by 2030-31.

The Line 5A stretch will include Durgadi, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Path, Kalyan, Shanti Nagar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk and Ulhasnagar.

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Mumbai Metro Line 5: Route, Length, Cost

The first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 5, connecting Thane and Bhiwandi, is under construction and is expected to open by December, according to The Indian Express.

The 11.9-km stretch, costing around Rs 6,741.34 crore, will run from Balkum to Dhamankar Nagar with six elevated stations. The planned corridor includes Kapurbawdi, Balkum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjur Phata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Temghar, Rajnouli, Govegaon, Kongaon West and Kongaon East.

The line will also interchange with Metro Line 4, improving connectivity across Thane and nearby areas, the report said.

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Metro expansion to improve regional connectivity

The extended metro network is expected to give commuters in Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar an additional public transport option and improve links with other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With interchanges planned with other metro corridors, the project could also make cross-city travel more convenient and reduce pressure on the existing road network.