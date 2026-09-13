Mumbai Metro commuters heading out for Ganeshotsav celebrations will get additional late-night travel options from September 14 to September 25, 2026. Maha Mumbai Metro will extend services on Metro Lines 2A, 7&9 and 2B, with the last trains departing at 12:30 am instead of 11 pm during the period.

The special arrangements were announced by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) on its official X handle. The corporation said additional services are being introduced to offer convenient late-night connectivity for Ganesh devotees.

“Maha Mumbai Metro has announced special additional services until 12:30 AM across Metro Lines 2A, 7 & 9 and 2B,” MMMOCL stated in its official X post. It further added that the move is aimed at ensuring “safe, smooth and convenient late-night connectivity”.

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Apart from extending the last-train timing by 90 minutes, 10 to 15 additional trips will be added across the network every day, depending on the Metro Line.

Which Mumbai Metro lines will operate until 12:30 am?

As per the official announcement, the last trains will leave at 12:30 am from the following terminal stations:

–Line 2A: Andheri West and Dahisar East

–Line 2B: Maharashtra Nagar-Mandale and Chembur

–Line 7&9: Gundavali and Kashigaon

The extended timings will remain in place from September 14 to September 25, 2026. This means passengers using these lines during Ganeshotsav will get an additional 90 minutes of Metro operations at night, in comparison with the usual last-train timing of 11 pm.

How many additional Metro services will operate?

MMMOCL has also announced additional trips across all the impacted lines during the festival period.

From Monday to Friday, Line 2A will run 299 services, including 10 additional trips. Lines 7&9 combined will have 290 services, including 14 additional trips, whereas Line 2B will operate 180 services, including 15 extra trips.

On Saturdays, Line 2A will have 241 services, Lines 7&9 will run 237 services, and Line 2B will have 180 services. On Sundays, commuters will get 223 services on Line 2A, 219 on Lines 7 & 9, and 180 on Line 2B.

Days Line 2A Lines 7 & 9 Line 2B Monday-Friday 299 (+10) 290 (+14) 180 (+15) Saturday 241 (+10) 237 (+14) 180 (+15) Sunday 223 (+10) 219 (+14) 180 (+15)

Trains every 15 minutes during the extended hours

The operations plan shared by MMMOCL also provides details about train frequency during the extended period. As per the official update, Lines 2A, 7&9 and 2B will also have a 15-minute headway during the extended service hours.

For regular weekday operations, the post lists peak-hour headways of 5 minutes 50 seconds on Line 2A and Lines 7&9. Line 2B has a 12-minute headway during both peak and non-peak hours.

Ganeshotsav travel: What commuters should know

The special arrangements are aimed particularly at people travelling late after visiting Ganesh pandals and participating in festival celebrations. In its X post, MMMOCL said commuters would be able to “celebrate late without worrying about the last train” with the additional trips.

The extended schedule commences from September 14 and will remain in effect through September 25, 2026, covering lines 2A, 7&9 and 2B.