Good news for local train passengers in Mumbai! In order to manage the seasonal passenger rush, the Central Railway has announced a set of unreserved summer special train services between Diva and Chiplun. The services will run on a tri-weekly basis from May 1 to June 7.

Train details and schedule

Train number 01159, Diva–Chiplun MEMU tri-weekly special, will depart from Diva at 11:25 PM every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, reaching Chiplun at 06:30 hrs the next day. A total of 18 services will be operated on this route.

In the return direction, train number 01160, Chiplun–Diva MEMU tri-weekly special, will leave Chiplun at 3:30 PM on the same days and arrive at Diva at 11:10 PM. This service will also run for 18 trips.

Halts across key stations

The trains will halt at multiple stations en route, including Nilaje, Taloja Panchanand, Kalamboli, Panvel, Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinheere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed and Anjani.

Coach composition and ticketing

The special trains will operate with 8-car MEMU rakes. These services are unreserved, and tickets can be booked through the UTS system. Passengers can also use the RailOne app for ticket booking.

For detailed timings and updates, passengers are advised to check the official enquiry portal or the NTES app.

Summer rush: Indian Railways to run 908 special trains

Apart from Mumbai, Indian Railways has also announced to run 908 summer special trains between April 15 and July 15, 2026, to manage the seasonal surge in passenger traffic. These trains will operate 18,262 trips across the country during the three-month period.

The railways has already notified 660 of these trains, covering 11,294 trips.

Among railway zones, Central Railway will operate the highest number of trips at 3,082. East Central Railway will run 2,711 trips, followed by North Western Railway with 2,245 trips.

Other zones have also received approvals to run additional services. South Central Railway will operate 124 trains, accounting for 1,184 trips, while Western Railway will run 106 trains with 2,078 trips.