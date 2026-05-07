The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has launched a new initiative under which it will be allowing people to host birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots, and other social events inside metro trains and station premises in Bhopal and Indore. As reported by PTI, the move comes as metro services in both cities continue to witness lower-than-expected passenger numbers.

Under the new “Celebrations on Wheels” initiative, metro coaches and selected station areas can now be booked for events such as filming, web series shoots, kitty parties, engagements, and advertisement production. Officials say the idea is aimed at generating additional revenue while also encouraging more people to experience metro services.

Metro trains to turn into venues

According to officials, people can rent an undecorated stationary metro coach for Rs. 5,000 per hour, while a moving metro coach will cost Rs. 7,000 per hour. A refundable security deposit of Rs. 20,000 per coach will also have to be paid during booking.

The metro corporation has fixed a limit of 50 people for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots, and kitty parties. Any additional guests will have to follow regular metro fare rules. Authorities also said bookings must be made at least 15 days in advance.

To maintain safety and cleanliness, items such as alcohol, cigarettes, candles, and fireworks will not be allowed during events. All guests will also undergo security checks before entering the premises.

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Low ridership behind the move

The initiative comes at a time when metro services in both Bhopal and Indore are struggling to attract enough commuters. Officials said operational expenses are currently much higher than daily earnings from ticket sales.

The Bhopal Metro, inaugurated in December 2025, currently runs on a six-kilometre stretch with eight stations. Meanwhile, the Indore Metro, launched in May 2025, initially saw strong public response but later experienced a decline in passenger footfall.

Metro officials believe that allowing social events inside trains will help familiarise people with the metros and gradually increase ridership.

Metro officials hope to increase public engagement

MPMRCL Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya said the initiative has been introduced keeping in mind the changing lifestyle and culture of Bhopal and Indore. He added that the goal is to make metro services a more active part of people’s daily lives, as reported by PTI.

Officials also said similar concepts have earlier been tried by Indian Railways. By opening metro spaces for celebrations and creative activities, the Madhya Pradesh metro rail corporation hopes to improve public engagement while creating a new source of revenue.