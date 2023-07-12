Momentous feat for Agra! Taj city witnesses first metro train trial run on ballastless track

In a landmark achievement for Agra, successful metro train movement was carried out from Ramp Area of Agra Metro Depot to Taj East Gate Station on a ballastless track, spanning around 3 km. The residents were caught pleasantly by surprise when they sighted the maiden trial run of the Agra Metro project.

Till now the trials were being conducted on the ballasted track in Agra Metro Depot. Notably, Agra Metro trains will have a unique structure as it will have no overhead equipment for the movement of metro. The trains will receive power through charged third rail running parallel to the track.

The Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Sushil Kumar labelled this run as a win for Agra Metro officials and said, “it is a historic day for the people of Agra as today for the first time train movement was successfully carried out on the 3 km long viaduct and all train systems and equipments were tested successfully.”

Kumar also informed that the officials are committed to begin the metro operations very soon for the city. “We hope to put sustained efforts in achieving timely commissioning of Agra Metro Project,” Kumar added.

“The metro system will blend seamlessly with the skyline of Agra, which is a heritage city and its beauty will be preserved by the metro,” Kumar further said.