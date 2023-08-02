Modi’s dream project ‘Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge’ in Gujarat nears completion – Know interesting features, cost and opening date

The Government of Gujarat under CM Bhupendra Patel, is actively undertaking various development works and schemes to enhance historical and tourist centers in the state. Among these transformative initiatives is the construction of the prestigious Signature Bridge, connecting Okha and Beyt Dwarka. This ambitious project holds special significance as it is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Previously, people had to rely on ferry boats to travel between Okha and Beyt Dwarka, but the construction of the Signature Bridge is set to change that. With a substantial investment of Rs 978 crore, the bridge spans an impressive length of 2320 meters and consists of 38 pillars built in the sea using advanced Hawk Cranes. Commencing in March 2018, the project has made remarkable progress, with 92% of the total work now successfully completed.

Anticipated to be fully operational by October 2023, the Signature Bridge represents a monumental achievement in Gujarat’s development journey, making travel between Okha and Beyt Dwarka more efficient and convenient for both locals and tourists alike.

Interesting features of Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge

The Signature Bridge is an impressive structure, stretching 2320 meters in length, with 900 meters dedicated to the cable-stayed section.

Both Okha and Beyt-Dwarka will benefit from a well-planned approach road, totaling 2452 meters in length.

The bridge’s main span is an extraordinary 500 meters, setting a new record as the longest span in India.

To accommodate visitors, a dedicated parking area will be constructed at Okha.

The main span of the bridge features two striking pylons, each standing tall at 130 meters.

With a width of 27.20 meters, the four-lane bridge will also include 2.50-meter footpaths on either side.

Environmental friendly initiatives include the installation of solar panels on the footpath, generating 1 MW of electricity for bridge lighting and fulfilling power requirements for Okha.

To enhance the tourist experience, View Galleries will be strategically placed at 12 locations on the bridge, providing breathtaking scenic views.