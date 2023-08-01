Metro rail expansion in Hyderabad! Telangana Cabinet approves Rs 60,000 crore expansion plan; talks about second airport in the city

The Telangana cabinet has approved a Rs 60,000 plan for the expansion of the metro rail network in Hyderabad over the next three-four years. The cabinet meeting was presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

While briefing the reporters on the meeting, State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that a decision has been taken to expand the rail on a large scale to bolster public transport in the city. He said the metro rail expansion would occur on many routes that connect Hyderabad to its outskirts in several directions. He noted that the Chief Minister has already laid the foundation stone for metro rail between Raidurgam to the airport.

“Altogether, the cabinet approved expansion of metro rail with Rs 60,000 crores in addition to the 101 kms taken up earlier. The CM directed our municipal department to complete this project in the coming three-four years,” he added.

Proposals are soon to be submitted by the metro rail authorities and the municipal department. Rama Rao said he hoped that the central government would offer its help in implementing the project just as it did in other cities. However, he added that the state government will take it up itself if the Centre does not help.

“We hope they (NDA government at the Centre) will cooperate with us. If this government does not help us, a coalition government would come anyway after 2024. The role of BRS would be crucial in that. We are confident that we will achieve it there,” he said.

A second airport in Hyderabad

Looking at the growing needs of the city, Rama Rao said the cabinet has decided to urge the central government to allow civil aviation services from the Hakimpet Air Force station. The state government feels Hyderabad needs a second airport.

Talking about cities like Goa and Pune where defence airports are used for civil aviation, Rama Rao said the government does not have any objection to defence authorities controlling and running the Hakimpet airport when civil aviation services start there. He alleged that the Airports Authority of India delayed the establishment of Warangal-Mamnoor airport, adding the cabinet has decided to allot additional land (about 250 acres) for the purpose as sought.

(With PTI inputs)