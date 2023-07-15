‘Metro Mitra’ app for Bengaluru commuters! How will the app revive standard meter culture?

After the success of the ‘Namma Yatri’ app, Bengaluru’s Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) has now come up with another brand new app known as the ‘Metro Mitra’ app. The app will reportedly help in improving and boosting last-mile connectivity to and from Bengaluru metro stations, and also revive the standard meter culture!

‘Metro Mitra’ app – Aim and Advantages

The ‘Metro Mitra’ app is set to undergo trial from July 17, 2023, according to The Indian Express report. The report claims that the purpose of this brand-new app is to bring back professionalism in auto drivers of Bengaluru by reintroducing the meter fare model for last-mile connectivity.

Rudramurthy, general secretary of ARDU, told IE that the aim of the app is not just to boost last-mile connectivity but also to bring auto drivers into the mainstream auto services fold.

Rudramurthy said that nowadays many auro drivers have forgotten about the meters which has put their professionalism at stake and that is why they want to revive the standard meter culture as per government norms.

How does the ‘Metro Mitra’ app work?

If a passenger has purchased a ticket for a Metro ride through BMRCL’s WhatsApp chat bot feature, that passenger will also have the option to book an auto ride once for their destination to bridge last-mile connectivity. Once the auto ride is booked, the passenger will be provided with an OTP and driver details.

The auto driver will then pick the passenger from the Metro Mitra zone which will be created for the auto drivers. Once the passenger reaches their destination, they would pay the driver for the trip as per the meter charges and an additional flat fare of Rs 10. Similarly, if a passenger wants to reach a Metro station, can also book an auto ride from the respective source.