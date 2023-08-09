Mega infra push for BRO projects! Airstrips, tunnels, roads and bridges to be constructed along the northern and western borders – Details

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is poised to inaugurate 74 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects, including airstrips, tunnels, and bridges along the northern and western borders, announced BRO Director General Rajeev Chaudhry on Monday. Lt. Gen. Chaudhry spoke after inspecting the nearly half-kilometer-long fully constructed Devak Bridge that connects areas along the International Border (IB) with the mainland.

Devak Bridge coming soon

The inauguration date for the Devak Bridge will be confirmed soon. It will be dedicated to the nation during the defense minister’s visit to the Jammu region. The DG informed reporters that during this visit, the minister will also inaugurate 74 additional projects, encompassing two airstrips, tunnels, bridges, and roads.

The completion of the Devak Bridge in Samba district is a notable achievement accomplished within two years under Project Sampark. This strategically positioned bridge on the Devika River holds immense importance from both strategic and socio-economic perspectives. It facilitates swift movement of forces along the border, benefiting the villages of Folpur and Gulpur situated along the IB.

Previously, villagers faced challenges crossing the river, particularly during periods of high water levels. The bridge, located approximately 3.5 km from the International Border, spans 422 meters.

Akhnoor-Poonch road

The DG highlighted the ongoing construction of the pivotal Akhnoor-Poonch road along the border. This road’s widening includes the addition of four tunnels—Kandi, Sungal, Nowshera, and Bhimbergali. The project’s remarkable progress is expected to conclude within the next two years.

He also discussed the strategic hinterland road of Bani-Basholi-Baderwah. Of its total 165 km length, 125 km has been surfaced, with the remaining 40 km projected for completion by March 2025. Notably, 89 km of road between Basholi and Bani, as well as 35 km from Baderwah to Chatergalla, has already been completed.

Infrastructure development along the Sino-India border

Regarding infrastructure development along the Sino-India border, he noted BRO’s successful establishment of substantial bridges, including modular designs, over the past three years. These new double-lane bridges replace earlier single and fragile structures, enabling the efficient movement of various vehicle types, even in challenging conditions.

He cited the BRO’s pivotal role in addressing traffic flow disruptions caused by the July 19 flash floods that damaged the Tarnah Bridge on the highway. The BRO-managed roads in the area were swiftly redirected to handle the entire traffic load, playing a crucial role in resolving the situation.

Asked about BRO’s efforts to connect remote areas through roads, he highlighted that this achievement was acknowledged by the President of India in her address to the joint parliamentary session. The prime minister has also emphasised the BRO’s essential role in providing villages access to developmental amenities such as schools, health centers, police stations, and administrative offices through the infrastructure push.