Marine Drive’s enthralling makeover! BMC to spruce up Mumbai’s iconic sea facing area with viewing deck and more

Marine Drive – One of the most scenic and crowded places of Mumbai. If you are a Mumbaikar, a stroll on Marine Drive to watch the sunset is a must. But if you are just visiting the city, you would never miss the chance to watch the beautiful sea from here. It’s a place where people relax, celebrate, chill out and sometimes, find some peace and tranquility.

However, Marine Drive has a basic infrastructure problem which has never been highlighted as such, and that is, lack of toilets. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recently visited Marine Drive to review the area’s cleanliness and the ongoing beautification work, and he took cognisance of the fact that there are no public toilets for the convenience of people. The happy news is that Shinde has now put the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to work!

Beautifying Marine Drive for the convenience of public

According to The Indian Express, a civic official revealed that CM Shinde came up with many suggestions for the ongoing beautification of Marine Drive. For example, one of the suggestions he gave was to paint the sea-facing buildings in the Marine Drive area with a specific colour. How exciting is that going to look! But that is not the only exciting part about this project.

Shinde has now instructed the BMC to construct public toilets after every kilometer in the area, the IE report said. He has also directed the officials to construct a viewing deck, or a sea-side plaza, for the tourists visiting Mumbai’s Marine Drive.

Municipal Commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal told IE that the planning department will carry out the construction of the viewing deck. “A 53-metre-long and 5- metre-wide sea-side plaza will be constructed at the jetty for citizens to walk on and see the sea,” Chahal said. He added that seating arrangements will be made that will be Sea-facing in the next few days, so that tourists can get a good and comfortable place to watch the sea waves.

Ashish Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner, told IE that two toilets will be built with the participation of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and orders regarding the same will be out soon.