Patna Metro is set to boost connectivity in the city with the opening of the Malahi Pakri Metro Station on Thursday (July 2, 2026).

The new station will extend the operational metro route beyond the existing 4.3-km stretch, which currently connects New ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhootnath stations.

Malahi Pakri Metro Station will open for commuters from 4:00 PM on July 2. To facilitate the inauguration ceremony, Patna Metro services will remain suspended from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM tomorrow. Regular metro operations will resume from 4:00 PM onwards.

Patna Metro: Route and Key Corridors

The Patna Metro project has two main corridors. The project was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2019 at an estimated cost of ₹13,365.77 crore.

The first corridor of Patna Metro spans 16.94-km between Danapur Cantonment and Mithapur. This corridor will connect important places such as Raza Bazar, Secretariat, High Court, Law University, and Patna Railway Station.

The second corridor, from Patna Junction to New ISBT, will be 14.45 km long and cover 12 stations. It will connect important areas such as Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, Patna University, Rajendra Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Transport Nagar, and ISBT.

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How the new station will help daily commuters ?

The opening of Malahi Pakri Metro Station is expected to make daily travel much easier for commuters in Patna. The new station will improve last-mile connectivity, helping commuters reach nearby residential areas, offices, markets, and other important places with greater ease.

It will also reduce travel time in busy parts of the city by offering a faster, safer, and more reliable transport option compared to road travel.

With the extension of the metro route, commuters will have better access to key parts of the city without depending fully on buses or private vehicles.