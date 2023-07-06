Major push for Waterways! Assam’s Bogibeel to get a tourist-cum-cargo Inland Waterways Terminal by 2024

In a major step to boost the waterways in the country, the government on Tuesday (July 4) laid the foundation stone of the Inland Waterways Transport (IWT) terminal which will be developed at Bogibeel in Assam’s Dibrugarh. The terminal is set to be developed along the banks of the River Brahmaputra.

The foundation stone for the terminal was laid by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The IWT terminal is likely to play a crucial role in rejuvenating inland waterways transportation in the region for both cargo and passenger movement. The construction of this terminal will rejuvenate inland waterways transport in the region by further bolstering the capital infrastructure at Bogibeel.

At the event, Sonowal expressed the hope that the modern IWT terminal will act as a catalyst for reclaiming the lost glory of Dibrugarh and will position the region as a major commercial hub. The terminal will also be pivotal in helping the terminal in becoming a harbinger of growth for upper Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland in the future.

Key features of the Inland Waterways Transport Terminal –

The terminal will pave the way for the growth of trade & commerce.

The terminal will be operated and managed by the nodal agency for inland waterways of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

The terminal will be developed at a cost of Rs 46.60 crores and will have many modern features.

The tourist-cum-cargo IWT terminal project is scheduled to be completed by February 2024.

This development of this IWT terminal will enhance industrial growth leading to further requirements of transportation needs.

According to the officials, the construction of the IWT terminal will add to the socio-economic development of the entire North Eastern zone along with Assam.

The terminal will increase eco-tourism in the region and ease the movement of cargo at a comparatively lower cost of transportation.

As per a statement by the ministry, once developed, the IWT terminal will have features such as cargo and passenger berths, approach and other internal roads, a transit shed, open storage area, a truck parking area, and a passenger waiting area.

MoPSW and IWAI have been making transformational changes in the Waterways sector in the country under PM Modi’s “Act East Policy” over the last nine years.