The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved two major infrastructure projects to boost urban connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who headed a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure at Mantralaya, shared the decision on his official X account.

Metro Line 13 from Mira Bhayandar to Vasai-Virar

The committee sanctioned Metro Line 13, a new corridor interlinking Mira Bhayandar with Vasai-Virar. The line will operate through Thane and Palghar districts and will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Key features of Metro Line 13:

-Total cost: 17, 724.99 crore, length: 25:03 km (21.78 km elevated+ 3.25 underground).

-16 stations (13 elevated, 3 underground)

-Expected daily ridership of 4.49 lakh by 2031 with 50% cut in travel time.

-4.92 km integrated six-lane road and metro bridge over Vasai Creek

The corridor will serve Mira Road, Naigaon, Virar, Vasai and Nalasopara. It is also planned to provide interchange with Metro Line 9 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Mira Bhayandar. It will also provide link with suburban railway stations at Nalasopara and Naigaon and Virar. Bus connectivity is also proposed at all stations. A metro depot is proposed at Chikhal Dongari in Palghar district.

Approximately 24.84 hectares of land will be needed. The project is aimed for completion within five years of approval. The Chief Minister has instructed that land acquisition and approach roads will be completed within the next six months.

The project is also likely to ease dependence on private vehicles. It will also lower traffic density on major national highways, cut carbon emissions, enhance links between Vasai-Virar, Mumbai suburbs, Mira Bhayandar, and industrial-logistics centres.

Pune Ring Road eastern extension

In the same meeting, the government also gave administrative approval to a revised project cost of Rs 10,502.36 crore for the eastern expansion of the Pune Ring Road. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will implement the work.

Key features of the Pune Ring Road extension:

-31.805 km access-controlled expressway from Sortapwadi (Valti) to Varve (Bhudruk)-Shivare.

-Design speed 120 kmph with three lanes in each direction.

-Targeted completion by June 2029 (80% land already acquired).

-This will be part of the larger 168.981 km ring road.

The expansion aims to divert inter-state and inter-city traffic away from Pune city and reduce congestion. It will also comprise one interchange, three major bridges, 18 viaducts or flyovers, four tunnels and five major bridges, as reported by PTI. Tree plantation along both sides and landscaping near the interchange have also been proposed.

Fadnavis termed the approvals as “another decisive step towards building a faster, better-connected and future-ready Maharashtra, whereas enhancing mobility, reducing congestion, and improving the quality life for citizens.”

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and Sunetra Pawar along with Ministers Chandrashekhar Bhawankule, Uday Samant, ShivendraSinh Raje Bhonsale and senior officials were present in the meeting.