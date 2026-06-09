The Maharashtra government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 22,611 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Among the key projects are a Navi Mumbai Metro link to Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new tunnel-elevated corridor connecting Ghodbunder Road and Bhayandar.

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The approvals were granted by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The projects are expected to strengthen connectivity and support smoother movement across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Of the total approved investment, Rs 17,036 crore has been allocated for a six-lane tunnel between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel and a six-lane elevated corridor from Fountain Hotel to Bhayandar. Another Rs 5,575 crore has been sanctioned for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2.

The chief minister said the projects would make transportation in the region faster, more efficient and commuter-friendly.

Tunnel, elevated corridor planned to ease traffic movement

According to an official statement, the proposed tunnel will have a diameter of 14 metres and will be constructed using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology. The project is expected to be completed in around five years.

The elevated corridor will run parallel to Vasai Creek and support traffic movement at speeds of up to 100 kmph.

Officials said the project would decongest the heavily burdened Ghodbunder Road and provide an alternative route for traffic heading towards Thane and Gujarat. It is also expected to improve connectivity between western Mumbai and Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, Panvel and National Highway-48.

The project will be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis with viability gap funding from the Centre and the state government.

The committee also approved the appointment of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the special planning authority for the project area.

Navi Mumbai Metro expansion gets green signal

In a separate decision, the committee approved the expansion of the Navi Mumbai Metro through Line 1A connecting Sagar Sangam and CBD Belapur and Line 2 linking Pendhar with the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The approved expansion will create a continuous 28-km metro corridor from Sagar Sangam to the airport and add 13 stations to the network, including two stations on Line 1A and 11 stations on Line 2.

Project Approved Cost Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel Tunnel and Fountain Hotel-Bhayandar Elevated Corridor Rs 17,036 crore Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2 Rs 5,575 crore Total Approved Projects Rs 22,611 crore

According to the state government, the expanded metro network is expected to serve nearly 12 lakh passengers daily in the coming years.