Madurai Metro Rail project gains momentum as DPR submission approaches – Details inside

The highly anticipated Madurai Metro Rail project is making significant progress as the Detail Project Report (DPR) is set to be submitted on July 15, according to MA Siddique, Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). Siddique revealed that the metro rail in Madurai will cover a total length of 32 kilometers, with 27 kilometers of elevated structure and 5 kilometers underground.

‘Careful consideration for heritage structures’

The plan includes the construction of 27 railway stations, with three of them designated as underground stations near Madurai railway junction/Periyar bus stand, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, and Goripalayam. Siddique explained that once the DPR is submitted to the state government, approved by the Union government, and funded by external agencies, the project will commence.

Addressing concerns about the potential impact on heritage structures near the temple, the CMRL director assured that careful consideration had been given to these factors. He mentioned that Masi Street or Aavani Moola Street were being considered for the construction of the underground station, emphasizing that the renowned car festival of Meenakshi temple would not be affected.

Elevated line to complete within 3 years

Siddique outlined the estimated timeline for the project, stating that the elevated line is projected to be completed within three years, while the underground structure would take approximately 4.5 years.

The Madurai Metro Rail project, which aims to transform Madurai into a hub of development for the southern region, was announced by former finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the budget session. With a budget of Rs 8,500 crore, the Metro rail will establish a crucial connection from Thirumangalam to Othakadai, contributing to the city’s growth and progress.