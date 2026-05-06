Lucknow’s urban commute is set for a significant upgrade as the Lucknow Metro prepares to enter its next phase of expansion. Building on the success of Line 1, which has already transformed daily travel for thousands, the city is now ready to extend that same speed and comfort to even more neighborhoods.

With the much-anticipated Lucknow Metro Line 2 (Phase 1B) nearing completion, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) is moving swiftly to ensure the network is equipped for high-capacity demand. To guarantee seamless operations from day one, the corporation has officially floated a tender for the procurement of 45 new standard-gauge metro cars.

This major fleet expansion includes the comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply, testing, and commissioning of the coaches, along with specialized training for staff. As Lucknow moves toward a more robust public transport future, these additional trains will serve as the backbone of the city’s growing transit map.

Lucknow Metro Line 2 Project background

Corridor Route Elevated Route Total No of Stations Status East-West Corridor Lucknow Railway Station-Vasant Kunj 4.548 km 12 Stations Under Construction North-South Corridor CCS Airport-Munshi Pulia 19.438 km 21 Stations Operational

Lucknow Metro Phase 1B ( Line 2 ) — All you need to know

The Phase 1B of the Lucknow Metro Project (Line 2) is an important step to improve public transport in the city. It was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in August 2025. This project will help improve connectivity across Lucknow.

The new metro line will be 11.165 km long and will have 12 stations, including 7 underground and 5 elevated stations.

For people who travel every day in Lucknow, the new Metro Line 2 means easier, faster, and more comfortable journeys. Instead of spending a long time in traffic or crowded buses, commuters will be able to reach key areas of Old Lucknow in much less time. It will also make travel to important places like hospitals, markets, and tourist spots more convenient.

Lucknow Metro Line 2 to improve connectivity in Old Lucknow

Lucknow Metro Line 2 will make travel easier in Old Lucknow, which currently has limited transport options. It will connect busy markets like Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, and Chowk, helping people move around more easily. The line will also improve access to important places like King George’s Medical University and popular tourist spots such as Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza.

Commuters to see reduced traffic congestion on roads

As more people shift to using the metro, the number of private vehicles on the road will decrease. This will help reduce traffic congestion in busy areas, especially in Old Lucknow, where narrow roads often become heavily crowded. As a result, traffic flow will improve, and commuters will experience smoother journeys and shorter travel times during peak hours