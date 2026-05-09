Lucknow is set to witness a major transformation in urban transport as the upcoming East-West Corridor (Line 2), also known as Phase 1B of the Lucknow Metro project, is going to introduce fully driverless metro trains in the city. Planned by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL), the new corridor is expected to make metro travel faster, smarter, and more convenient for thousands of daily commuters.

The East-West Corridor will operate using unattended train operation (UTO) technology, allowing trains to run automatically without a driver inside the cabin. The advanced system will also feature communication-based train control (CBTC), AI-based predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring, aimed at improving safety, efficiency, and overall passenger experience.

15 New trainsets for Lucknow Metro Line 2 — Tender floated

As work on Lucknow Metro Line 2 moves ahead, UPMRCL floated a tender for the manufacturing and supply of 15 new trainsets for the East-West Corridor. These new trainsets will help provide smooth and frequent metro services for passengers travelling on the route. With these new trains, Lucknow Metro aims to improve public transport in the city by offering faster, safer and more comfortable travel to daily commuters.

Lucknow Metro East-West Corridor: Route and Length

The East-West Corridor of Lucknow Metro will be 11.165 km long and will have 12 stations in total, including seven underground stations and five elevated stations. The project was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in August 2025. This corridor is expected to bring major relief to daily commuters by improving connectivity across the city.

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Faster travel, less traffic: Impact of Lucknow Metro Line 2 on daily commuters

The upcoming Lucknow Metro Line 2 is expected to bring major changes to daily travel in the city. Once operational, the East-West Corridor will provide a faster and more reliable transport option for thousands of commuters, especially office-goers, students, and railway passengers.

The new metro line is likely to reduce travel time on some of Lucknow’s busiest routes, where commuters currently face long traffic jams during peak hours. With better connectivity between important residential and commercial areas, passengers will be able to travel across the city more comfortably and efficiently. The introduction of driverless trains is also expected to improve train frequency and reduce waiting time at stations. Modern technologies such as real-time monitoring and advanced safety systems will help ensure smoother and safer journeys for passengers.