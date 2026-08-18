The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has opened a 30-day special exchange window for existing Lucknow Metro GoSmart Card holders to switch to the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), according to an official statement issued on Monday, reported PTI.

During the special window, passengers can surrender their existing GoSmart Cards and receive an NCMC free of cost. The exchange facility is available at all Lucknow Metro stations.

Passengers have been advised to use the balance on their existing GoSmart Cards before surrendering them. Once the balance is exhausted, they can hand over the card at a metro station and obtain the NCMC without paying an issuance charge during the exchange period.

Lucknow Metro NCMC exchange: How GoSmart Card holders can switch

The NCMC, also known as ‘One Nation One Card’, is an interoperable mobility card designed to allow users to make payments across participating transport and other services through a single card.

“Passengers are advised to first utilise the balance available on their existing GoSmart Card. Once the balance has been exhausted, they can surrender the GoSmart Card at the metro station and receive their new NCMC card free of cost during the 30-day exchange window,” the statement said.

As part of the transition, Lucknow Metro’s existing card offerings, including GoSmart Cards, Tourist Cards and Super Saver Cards, will be discontinued. The NCMC will become the primary mobility card for passengers using the Lucknow Metro.

NCMC benefits, charges and top-up limit

The NCMC provides passengers with a cashless way to pay for Lucknow Metro journeys and can also be used across other participating metro networks, buses, parking facilities and retail outlets wherever NCMC interoperability is available.

Passengers using the NCMC on Lucknow Metro will receive a 10% discount on every journey. The card also enables users to access participating metro systems through a single mobility card.

For new users outside the special exchange window, the NCMC issuance charge is Rs 100, which is non-refundable. Cards are available through designated Airtel Payments Bank counters and kiosks at Lucknow Metro stations.

The minimum top-up amount for the NCMC is Rs 100, while the maximum top-up limit is Rs 2,000.

“With the NCMC, the idea is to move from multiple cards to one interoperable card that can serve multiple mobility needs. We are therefore providing existing GoSmart Card holders a 30-day opportunity to exchange their cards for NCMC completely free of cost,” UPMRC Managing Director Sushil Kumar said, reported PTI.