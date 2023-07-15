LPG Cylinder Carrier Vessel Launched for Port Shipping & Aviation, Lakshadweep

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) achieved a significant milestone as they launched the second vessel in a series of two LPG Cylinder Carrier Vessels.

This initiative is part of a contract GSL secured with Port Shipping & Aviation, Administration Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep. The vessel’s primary purpose is to transport LPG cylinders and 60 tons of packed petroleum products from the mainland to the Lakshadweep Islands. Built with advanced features and adhering to Merchant Shipping rules and regulations set by the IRS Class, this vessel stands as a testament to GSL’s engineering expertise. This vessel was launched on July 14, 2023.

With a commendable speed of 11 knots and an impressive endurance of 10 days, the LPG Cylinder Carrier Vessel is designed to fulfill the challenging demands of maritime transportation. It can accommodate up to 18 personnel onboard, ensuring efficient operations throughout its voyages. According to an official statement issued by GSL, the vessel is in an advanced stage of outfitting, demonstrating GSL’s commitment to delivering a top-notch, fully equipped commercial vessel.

The contract for this project was secured through a competitive bidding process. Their dedication to meeting stringent quality standards and delivering state-of-the-art vessels has earned them recognition and trust among maritime organizations.

The launch of this LPG Cylinder Carrier Vessel signifies a significant step forward for GSL and the Port Shipping & Aviation, Administration Union Territory of Lakshadweep. It not only strengthens the maritime infrastructure in the region but also facilitates the safe and efficient transportation of essential resources to the remote Lakshadweep Islands.

As GSL continues its journey to shape the future of maritime transportation, their commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. This launch serves as a testament to their expertise and dedication, further solidifying their position as a leading shipyard in the industry.

In conclusion, the launch of the LPG Cylinder Carrier Vessel marks a remarkable achievement for Goa Shipyard Limited and Port Shipping & Aviation, Administration Union Territory of Lakshadweep. With its impressive capabilities and adherence to strict regulations, this vessel promises to enhance the transportation of vital resources, contributing to the growth and development of the region.

Who was present during the ceremony?

Mrs Bindu Abraham, AGM, BK Upadhyay, CMD of GSL, Capt Jagmohan, Director (CPP&BD), Sunil Bagi, Director (Finance), and senior officials of GSL.