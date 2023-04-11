Long wait over! Pune Metro is all set to touch down at Shivajinagar after mid-May

Thousands of commuters in the city of Pune have been waiting for the start of the city’s Metro services till Pune City since it was first announced. The project, which is being carried out by the Maha Metro, is expected to be launched after May 15. Officials of the agency said that the work on a section from Phugewadi to the Civil Court in Shivajinagar has been completed and is now awaiting clearance by the Rail Safety Commissioner, the Indian Express reported.

According to officials of the Maha Metro, it has completed the work on a section of the project from the Civil Court to Ruby Hall. The agency noted that the work on the other sections of the project, which includes the Garware College and PCMC headquarters stations, will be completed in about two weeks.

The first phase of the project, which connects the areas of Powai, Borivli, and Malad, was supposed to be launched in October last year. However, due to various factors, such as the acquisition of land, the project was delayed.

Hemant Sonawane, a spokesperson for the Maha Metro told IE that the agency is now working on extending the service from Phugewadi to the Civil Court at Shivajinagar. The last station of the project, which was in Bapodi, was completed recently.

According to the Maha Metro, the work on a 15-kilometre stretch of the project in the city of Pune has been completed. The final clearance for the project will be given by the Railway Safety Commissioner. The agency noted that the trial run on the route has already been completed, and the inauguration of the line from Phugewadi to the Civil Court is expected to take place on May 15.

Officials of the Maha Metro also informed that the route from Phugewadi to the Civil Court will have eight stations. One of these will be at the Bopodi station, which is located within the limits of the PMC. After taking off from the city of Pimpri, the Metro will stop at six stations. The Civil Court will be the eighth station after Bopodi.