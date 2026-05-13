Commuters using Namo Bharat rapid rail services in Meerut often face difficulties after exiting stations like Meerut South and Modipuram. While train journeys have become significantly faster, finding affordable and reliable last-mile transport remains a major challenge, with long waits and high auto fares frustrating daily passengers.

To address this issue, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planning to develop dedicated UPSRTC bus terminals near these key stations.

Last-Mile Connectivity Still a Struggle: Why Meerut Needs New Bus Terminals

Despite the Namo Bharat trains slashing travel time between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, connectivity beyond the stations continues to be inadequate. Passengers frequently struggle to find convenient onward transport, wasting valuable time and money. For daily commuters, including office-goers and students, seamless last-mile connectivity is essential to make the entire journey smooth and practical.

NCRTC Invites Bids for New Bus Terminals at Meerut Stations

NCRTC has already floated tenders for the construction of modern bus terminals near Meerut South and Modipuram stations on the Namo Bharat corridor. The selected agency will also build bus depots and install shelters at multiple locations across Meerut, along with other supporting infrastructure.

The entire project is expected to be completed within 12 months of commencement. Once operational, these facilities will provide seamless integration between rapid rail and road transport.

How new Bus Terminals will ease daily commutes

The upcoming UPSRTC bus terminals will allow passengers to board buses right outside the Namo Bharat stations, eliminating the need to hunt for autos or wait indefinitely. This will save time, reduce dependence on expensive private transport, and make travel more affordable and comfortable for regular commuters.

Better traffic flow & reduced chaos around stations

The new terminals are also expected to significantly improve traffic management near the stations. Currently, autos, taxis, and private vehicles create congestion and chaos, especially during peak hours. Dedicated bus terminals will bring better organisation with proper parking, pick-up zones, and streamlined movement, making station areas safer, less crowded, and more orderly for everyone