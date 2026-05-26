Larsen & Toubro‘s geotechnical and marine construction arm, L&T GeoStructure, has bagged several orders in India spanning steel plant foundations, inland waterway infrastructure and coastal maritime facilities. The orders fall under the “Significant” classification in L&T’s internal grading system, meaning each is valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Greenfield Steel Plant in Odisha

The headline win is a piling contract at JSW Utkal Steel’s 10 MTPA integrated steel plant coming up at Paradeep, Odisha. JSW Utkal Steel is a subsidiary of JSW Steel. L&T GeoStructure describes this as its largest-ever piling order.

The scope covers nine major packages across critical plant structures, the Blast Furnace, Hot Strip Mill, and Steel Melting Shop, among others. Total piling works are estimated at around 30 lakh running metres, to be completed within a tight schedule.

Two ship repair facility orders from IWAI, on the Ganga Corridor

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has awarded L&T GeoStructure two separate engineering, procurement and construction contracts for Ship Repair Facilities, one at Patna in Bihar, and another at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Both facilities will be equipped with Ship Lift and Transfer Systems, including an 800-tonne boat hoist designed to handle the repair and maintenance of inland vessels. The projects sit on National Waterway-1, which runs along the Ganga, and are part of the broader push to develop inland water transport as a viable logistics and passenger corridor.

Mumbai gets India’s first yacht marina

L&T GeoStructure has also secured an order from the Mumbai Port Authority for what is being billed as India’s first yacht marina, to be built at Mumbai Harbour.

The construction will include an approach trestle, a piled breakwater, service platforms, concrete pontoons and gangways. The facility is intended to support organised yacht operations out of Mumbai, with the Port Authority positioning the project within the country’s blue economy agenda.

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A wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, L&T GeoStructure reported revenues of $32 billion in its most recent fiscal year. The parent company operates across EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services in multiple geographies.