‘Landmark initiative’: PM Modi lauds Assam govt plan for making Kashi Vishwanath-like corridor at Kamakhya – Here’s all about it

The BJP-led government in Assam is set to construct a new corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, inspired by the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi. Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently shared a video on Twitter previewing the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor. A report by HT quoted a senior government official as saying, “The project will transform the grandeur of this major ‘shakti peeth’ significantly while also improving the accessibility for differently abled and aged devotees and tourists manifold.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended the initiative, describing it as a significant milestone for the region.

“I am sure Ma Kamakhya Corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost,” the PM tweeted.

Up to 10,000 pilgrims holding capacity

According to media reports, the open space around the temple will increase from 3,000 sq ft to approximately 100,000 sq ft, spread over three levels. The average width of the access corridor will increase from 8-10 feet to approximately 27-30 feet.

The project will reportedly restore six major temples in the complex to their original glory and create a holding capacity for 8,000-10,000 pilgrims to ease the burden during Ambubachi Mela and other major festivals.

Details regarding the approximate project cost and time of completion are not yet available.

Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hill, Guwahati is a revered ancient worship site. Every year, millions of pilgrims and tourists visit the temple, particularly during the June Ambubachi Mela.