Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRL) has bagged a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project. The order value is Rs 350 crore (approx). The TRL will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning and training of 30 numbers of Standard Gauge Cars for the Phase-II project.

The prototype has to be delivered within 70 weeks from LOA and delivery completion is 94 weeks from LOA. These cars will be manufactured at Uttarpara plant in Hooghly district. There will be 10 trains of three cars each.

Cost of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II project:-

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II project is being built by GMRC at an estimated cost of Rs 13,500 crore. On completion, the project will add 28.2 km of Metro lines to the city’s existing network.

Laying of Foundation Stone of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II:-

The foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18, 2021 via video conferencing. The occasion was graced by Governor Acharya Devvrat, the then Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Minister Amit Shah and Dr Hardeep Singh Puri.

Approval of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II:-

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the implementation of two corridors of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II of total length 28.254 km at a completion cost of Rs 5384.17 crore on February 19, 2019. The two corridors are – Corridor 1 from Motera Stadium to Mahatma mandir for a length of 22.838 km and Corridor 2 from GNLU to GIFT City for a length of 5.416 km.

Significance of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II:-

On completion, the project will provide the much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The project will also streamline the urban transportation system as both of these cities are stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city. The Metro Rail will provide safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.