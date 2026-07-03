Kolkata’s historic tram network is all set to receive a major transformation under a proposed plan by the West Bengal government to modernise the city’s iconic public transport system. The proposal aims to revive the ageing tram service with air-conditioned coaches, battery-powered technology and new routes connecting key residential and commercial areas.

State Transport Minister Arjun Singh announced the revival plan during an interactive session organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). As part of the initiative, Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has been assigned to prepare a detailed feasibility report and submit it for the project within 30 days.

AC trams and battery-powered operations planned

One of the key highlights of the proposal is the introduction of modern air-conditioned tram coaches to improve passenger comfort. This will encourage more people to use the service. The government also plans to replace the traditional overhead electric wire system with battery-powered trams.

Officials believe the shift to battery technology will have several benefits. These benefits include improved operational efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements and removal of overhead cables. The move is also expected to support Kolkata’s efforts to promote cleaner and environmentally friendly public transport.

New routes to connect growing areas

The revival project also includes plans to restore nearly 70 tram routes that were gradually discontinued over time. New corridors are being proposed to connect fast-growing areas such as New Town and Salt Lake. Which will provide an additional transport option for daily commuters.

Another proposal under consideration is a dedicated tram route linking the Dakshineswar Kali Temple and Kalighat Temple. The route could improve connectivity for devotees while also promoting heritage tourism in the city.

Track redesign to reduce congestion. Importantly, to address concerns of traffic congestion, the government is considering redesigning tram tracks so they are on the left side of the road instead of the centre. Officials believe this arrangement will allow trams and other vehicles to share road space more efficiently while reducing traffic bottlenecks