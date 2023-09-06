Kolkata Metro’s stunning makeover: India’s oldest metro network to get new stylish air-conditioned rakes

Good news for Kolkata Metro commuters! The nation’s oldest metro network is set to get new aesthetically designed Air conditioned train carriages. Once introduced, these new rakes will transform the commuting experiences for the city’s rapid transit commuters.

Production and Design of new rakes:-

The upcoming rakes will be produced at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Inspired by the artistic heritage of West Bengal, including its bridal and terracotta artwork, these coaches will boast a unique nose cone design. Keeping in mind the changing demands and aspirations of commuters, in each coach of these rakes local arts and crafts will be highlighted.

How many new futuristic rakes to be manufactured for Kolkata Metro?

The Kolkata Metro railway will induct 85 new rakes in phases in its fleet around 2026. In a statement, Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Metro Railway said, “As a result, present fleet of 46 rakes (32 Broad Gauge and 14 Standard Gauge) will be increased to 131 rakes (114 Broad Gauge and 17 Standard Gauge) to cater to the demand of present as well as all upcoming Corridors.”

Cost of new rakes for Kolkata Metro:-

The Ministry of Railways has already approved a fund of Rs 6,000 crores for the procurement of these rakes.

Features of new AC rakes for Kolkata Metro:-

These newly designed AC rakes incorporate a host of features such as – improved roof grab handles. This has been provided to encourage the passengers not to stand on the vestibules. For displaying infotainment materials, special digital display boards will also be installed inside the rakes.

In order to create a warm ambiance inside the coaches, special cove lighting will also be arranged. Robust guardrails and grab poles will be provided at the door entries and above the sitting benches inside the rake for the convenience of the commuters.

In case of emergency, the passengers will be able to contact the Motorman through the Talk to Driver Unit. The CCTV cameras will be strategically positioned within each coach to enable real-time monitoring. This will boost the safety and security of commuters.

The USB charging ports will be provided at two sides of each coach to charge mobiles, laptops etc. One of the unique features of these new rakes is the inclusion of standing seats at one corner to maximise space efficiency. In addition, the airport-bound passengers can also place their luggages beneath these seats. This will enhance the level of comfort during the Metro journey.