Kolkata Metro’s Orange line to soon begin commercial operations – Know fare, stations, and other important details

The commercial service on Kolkata Metro‘s much-awaited Orange line is expected to commence soon. However, the exact date and time of beginning of the regular service is not yet known. The newly built Kavi Subash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukherjee (Rubi More) stretch of the Orange line has already received the necessary approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

In a statement, the country’s oldest metro network said, “Commercial services on this line will start as soon as the Railway Board decides the date of inauguration.” The city’s rapid transit network has released the fare structure of the new corridor.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro introduces Dalian rake in its service, makes maiden run from Dum Dum Metro station – Know its features and other details

Kolkata Metro Orange Line Fare structure:-

For the convenience of passengers, the Kolkata Metro will introduce the Single Ticket System from Blue Line to Orange Line for seamless journey. The single ticket journey will be under the affordable range of the passengers. The minimum fare on the new corridor is Rs 20 and the maximum fare is Rs 45.

Travelling from Dakshineswar or Dum Dum to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay will cost Rs 45 while from places such as Esplanade, Chandni Chowk, Park Street, and Kalighat to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay will cost Rs 40. The fare from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Kavi Subhas to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station is Rs 35 and Rs 20 respectively.

List of Stations –

There are five metro stations on this newly built stretch. Those are:

(a) Kavi Subhash (New Garia Area)

(b) Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park Area)

(c) Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash & Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area)

(d) Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta Crossing Area)

(e) Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Rubi Area).

Also Read: Kolkata Metro authorities make entry, exit at Kavi Subhash Metro station a piece of cake! Here’s how

Kolkata Metro Route extension:

In the recent past, the Kolkata Metro is spreading its wings by leaps and bounds. A total of 14.23 km Metro route extension has taken place in the FY 2022-23. Since its inception in 1984, this is the highest ever route extension of Kolkata Metro.