Kolkata Metro’s Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch to commence commercial service soon

Here’s good news for the commuters of Kolkata Metro! The commercial service on the Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line is going to commence soon. However, the official date and time of the inauguration is not yet known. It is being expected that the inauguration will take place later this month.

Presently, the metro officials are conducting the trial run of rakes to check the preparedness and parameters of the line before starting the regular services.

The Kavi Subash to Hemanta Mukherjee stretch is a part of Kavi Subhash – Dumdum Airport via Rajarhat new Metro line.

The stretch has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,550 crores. With the commencement of the regular service, the two Metro lines of the country’s first metro network will be linked at Kavi Subhash station.

Last month, the Kolkata Metro announced the fare structure for this 5.4-km long stretch. For a seamless journey, the Metro Railway has decided to introduce the Single Ticket System from Blue Line to Orange Line. This will help the passengers in saving their travel time. The single ticket journey will be under the reach of the passengers. The minimum and the maximum fare for the new corridor is Rs 20 and Rs 45 respectively.

Stations on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch:-

A total of five metro stations lie on the newly built stretch. These are – (a) Kavi Subhash (New Garia area), (b) Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park Area), (c) Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash & Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area), (d) Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta Crossing Area), and (e) Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Rubi Area).

Recently, the country’s oldest metro network has successfully conducted the test run of rakes beneath the Hooghly river. This was for the first time in Indian history, that the metro rake completed its journey under the river.