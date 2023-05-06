Kolkata Metro Update: Metro Railway to curtail services of a section of THIS line on weekends – All details here

Attention to Kolkata Metro passengers! The service of Kolkata Metro has been curtailed on a section of a busy line in the initial hours for more than one month. This is due to a scheduled track maintenance work.

The affected segment will be between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) – Kavi Subhash (New Garia) stretch. The metro railway has taken a mega power block for regular track maintenance work.

These power blocks will be observed only on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from May 06, 2023 to June 11, 2023, i.e. on May 6,7,13,14,20,21,27,28 and on June 3,4,11.

Timing of Kolkata Metro on Saturdays:-

On Saturdays, the metro services between Dakshineswar/Dumdum to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations will run as usual from 06:50 hrs to 10:00 hrs. However, no service will be available between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash stretch from 06:50 hrs to 10:00 hrs. The passengers can avail the service between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash metro stations from 10:00 hrs onwards.

Timing of Kolkata Metro on Sunday:-

On Sunday, the Kolkata Metro service between Dakshineswar/Dumdum and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations will be available from 09:00 hrs to 10:00 hrs. However, from 09:00 hrs to 10:00 hrs, no metro service will be available between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar – Kavi Subhash stretch.

The normal service will resume after 10:00 hrs on the entire stretch. On May 28, and June 11, the metro services will start from 10:00 hrs instead of 09:00 hrs over Dakshineshwar- Kavi Subhash stretch.

Meanwhile, the metro railway officials have dismissed reports claiming the services to be affected due to the dangerous condition of pillars in the section between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash stations. In a statement, Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Metro Railway, said, “Metro piers of Kavi Subhash to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stretch ,i.e. the via-duct section is safe and fit for Metro movement.” He also asked the commuters not to pay any heed to any rumours.