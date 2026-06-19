Kolkata Metro Railway will begin operations nearly five hours earlier than usual on Sunday, with train services starting from 4 am across three major corridors to facilitate travel for participants attending the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Red Road.

Metro authorities have also scheduled additional services in view of the expected surge in passenger demand from Yoga Day attendees as well as students appearing for the NEET-UG examination and their accompanying family members.

Officials clarified that while train operations will begin earlier than normal, the timings of the last Metro services from terminal stations will remain unchanged.

Additional Services Planned on Blue, Green and Yellow Lines

The Blue Line, which connects Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram stations, will witness a substantial increase in services. A total of 214 services, comprising 107 trips in each direction, will operate on Sunday compared to the usual 152 services run on Sundays.

Between 4 am and 8 am, trains on the Blue Line will operate at intervals of approximately 14 to 15 minutes.

Metro Railway has also expanded operations on the Green Line corridor between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V. A total of 173 services, including 87 UP and 86 DN trains, will be operated against the regular 108 Sunday services.

Passengers travelling on the Green Line during the morning hours can expect train frequencies ranging between 10 and 15 minutes from 4 am to 9 am.

Yellow Line Services Increased; Purple and Orange Lines Remain Closed

On the Yellow Line connecting Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar stations, Metro Railway will run 112 services, with 56 services in each direction, compared to the usual 78 Sunday trips.

Train services on this corridor will begin from 4.18 am and operate at intervals of 18 to 20 minutes until 9 am.

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According to officials, normal Sunday schedules will resume across the Blue, Green and Yellow corridors after the morning peak period.

Metro Railway also confirmed that no train services will be available on the Purple Line and Orange Line on Sunday.

The special operational plan is aimed at ensuring smooth transportation arrangements for thousands of commuters expected to travel for the Yoga Day celebrations and the NEET-UG examination, both scheduled on the same day.