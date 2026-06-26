Metro Railway, Kolkata, has announced a revised train schedule for Friday, starting from June 26, on account of Muharram, with services on the Blue, Yellow, and Green lines set to operate at a reduced frequency. The revised timetable includes fewer services on three Metro corridors, whereas operations on the remaining lines will continue as usual.

Muharram timetable brings temporary service changes

Metro Line mentioned that the Blue Line, connecting Dakshineshwar and Kavi Subhash will operate 216 services instead of the usual 260 services on June 26.

Similarly, the Yellow Line, interlinking Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar will provide 92 services in place of the regular 120 services. The Green Line, connecting Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V will function 186 services instead of its usual 228 services.

Despite the reduction in the number of train services, Metro Railway clarified that the timings of the first and last trains on all three affected line corridors will remain unchanged.

The revised schedule is only applicable for today (June 26) in view of Muharram.

Airport corridor to operate fewer direct services

Apart from reducing the total number of services, Metro Railway has also revised the number of direct services on the Yellow Line between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Shahid Khudiram stations.

As per the official notification, only four direct services will operate on the route instead of the usual seven services.

Metro Railway also clarified that services on the Purple Line and Orange Line will continue to operate as per normal schedule, with no changes announced for these corridors.

Passengers travelling on June 26 have been advised to check the revised timetable before planning their journeys, especially those who are using the Blue, Yellow and Green Lines.

Escalator at Mahnayak Uttam Kumar station to remain shut

In a separate passenger advisory, Metro Railway announced that Escalator No. NJ5857 at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station will remain closed from June 27, 2026, to facilitate replacement work.

The escalator is situated in the subway station connecting the basement to the surface gate. As per the official update, around six weeks will be needed to recommission the escalator after the replacement works begin.

Metro Railway said the temporary use is essential to replace the existing escalator.

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Sharing the update on its official X handle, Metro Railway Kolkata urged commuters to use the staircase adjacent to the escalator during the maintenance period.

“One escalator to remain closed for replacement work at #MahanayakUttam Metro station. Passengers are requested to use the adjacent stairs,” the Metro Railway post stated.

The official notice also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and requested passengers to cooperate while the replacement work is in process.