Kolkata Metro will operate additional services on its Blue, Green and Yellow lines on four weekend days ahead of the Puja season to cater to the expected increase in passenger demand.

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The additional services will be available on October 3, 4, 10 and 11, with higher train frequency planned on Saturdays and Sundays. The timings of the first and last Metro services will remain unchanged.

More Metro services on Saturdays

On October 3 and 10, the Blue Line will operate 272 services, comprising 136 up and 136 down trips, compared with the regular 252 services.

The Green Line will run 236 services, including 118 up and 118 down trips, against 212 services normally operated on Saturdays.

On the Yellow Line, the number of services will increase to 120, with 60 up and 60 down trips, from the usual 92 services.

There will be no change in the timings of the first and last Metro services on any of these three lines. Normal services will continue on the Purple Line, while the Orange Line will remain without Metro services as usual.

Sunday services increased on Blue, Green lines

On October 4 and 11, the Blue Line will operate 188 services, comprising 94 up and 94 down trips, compared with 152 services on regular Sundays.

The Green Line will run 125 services, including 62 up and 63 down trips, against the usual 111 services.

The Yellow Line will operate its normal 78 services, comprising 39 up and 39 down trips. However, two direct services will operate between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Dakshineswar instead of the usual three direct services.

The timings of the first and last Metro services will remain unchanged on Sundays as well. No Metro services will be available on the Purple and Orange lines on these days, as per the existing schedule.