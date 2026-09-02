Kolkata Metro passengers travelling on Janmashtami, September 4, will get a modified service pattern on three corridors. Metro Railway has announced a total of 556 services will run across the Blue, Green and Yellow Lines on Friday, which will be observed as a holiday.

The change will, however, not impact the timings of the first and last Metro services on these three corridors. Passengers travelling on the Purple and Orange Line will have normal services available during the day.

Blue Line will get highest number of services

Of the three corridors operating modified services, the Blue Line will have 252 services, consisting of 126 Up and 126 Down trains.

The Green Line will provide 212 services, including 106 Up and 106 Down trains. Another 92 services will operate on the Yellow Line, equally divided between 46 Up and 46 Down trains.

Here is the line-wise plan announced by the Metro Railway:

Metro Line Total services Up Down Janmashtami service pattern Blue Line 252 126 126 Modified services Green Line 212 106 106 Modified services Yellow Line 92 46 46 Modified services Purple Line — — — Normal services Orange Line — — — Normal services

Metro Railway has also underlined that despite the modified number of services on the Blue, Yellow, and Green Lines, the first and last train timings will remain unchanged. This means passengers depending on services at the beginning or end of the operating day will not face a change in those timings.

What passengers should know before travelling

Passengers planning their journeys on September 4 should check which Metro corridor they will be using. Those travelling on the Blue, Green and Yellow Lines will need to account for the Janmashtami holiday service pattern, whereas commuters on the Purple and Orange Lines can follow the normal schedule.

Kolkata Metro network headed for expansion

The Janmashtami service plan comes as Kolkata Metro prepares for further expansion. As per a report by PTI, Metro Railway General Manager Prem Sagar Gupta recently stated that the city’s Metro network is expected to expand around 130 km in the coming years.

Kolkata Metro is already carrying a substantial number of passengers. Gupta said the network handled 23.60 crore passengers during 2025-26, highlighting its growing role in the city’s public transport system.