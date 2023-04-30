Kolkata Metro to double services on Joka-Taratala stretch from THIS day, Details here

Kolkata Metro travellers are set to breathe a sigh of relief as the number of services on its Purple Line will be doubled soon! The move is going to prove beneficial for the residents of Behala and its adjoining areas.

The decision comes after a detailed analysis conducted by the metro officials to study the pattern of footfalls on Joka-Taratala stretch. The officials also interacted with the passengers to ascertain the required number of daily services at this moment. The services will be doubled from next month onwards.

“From 01.05.2023 (Monday) Metro Railway is going to double its number of daily services o­n the Purple Line,” the country’s oldest metro network said in a statement. This comes within four months of commencement of services o­n the 6.5 kms long stretch.

From Monday to Friday, a total of 24 daily services (12 UP + 12 Down) will be operated between Joka and Taratala instead of 12 following the “One Train o­nly System.” The authorities have also reduced the frequency of services on the stretch from 60 minutes to 40 minutes. However, there is no service on Saturday and Sunday on the stretch.

Timings of Metro services on Purple Line:-

First metro from Joka – 08:55 hrs

Last metro from Joka – 16:20 hrs

First metro from Taratala – 09:20 hrs

Last metro from Taratala – 16:40 hrs

The increase of metro services will benefit the school and college students, teachers, office goers, and others. This will also meet the demand of local people to commute during the peak hours, especially during this hot and humid weather.

The Joka-Taratala stretch is a part of Kolkata Metro’s Joka-Esplanade Metro project. The stretch constructed at a cost of Rs 2,477.25 crores, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022. A total of six metro stations lie on this stretch – Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, and Taratala.