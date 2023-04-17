Kolkata Metro to complete construction work on full length East-West metro corridor by year-end – All details here

Good news for metro rail commuters! Kolkata Metro is likely to complete the construction work on the whole length of the East-West metro railway corridor by the year-end. The move comes after a senior railway board official inspected the Howrah Maidan to Sealdah stretch of East-West metro.

On Sunday, Roop N Sunkar, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, along with other senior officials from Kolkata Metro and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) conducted trolley inspection from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade Metro station under the river Hooghly. Later, Sunkar also inspected different passenger amenities like lifts, escalators, ticket counters, Tunnel Ventilation System, Station Cooling Arrangements etc.

Metro work at Kolkata’s Bowbazar:-

The official also visited the Bowbazar area of central Kolkata where disasters have hampered the progress of Metro work. On August 31, 2019, an aquifer burst led to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of a number of buildings. While in 2022, two more water leakage incidents at the same site have delayed completion of the project.

List of all stations of East-West Metro corridor:-

At present, only Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of the East-West corridor is in operation. The stretch has a total of eight stations on its route – Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V.

After the commencement of operation in the whole corridor, three new stations will be added in the list – Howrah Maidan, Howrah station complex, and BBD Bagh (Mahakaran).

Important stations of East-West Metro corridor:-

The Howrah Maidan station of the East-West Metro corridor is going to be the deepest metro station in the country. The Esplanade metro station of the corridor is going to be one of the most important stations. The station will be the interchange point for both North-South and East-West corridors.

Kolkata Metro achieves milestone:-

Recently, the country’s oldest metro network has achieved a milestone when its rake ran through a tunnel under the river bed. The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch will soon witness the trial run of the rake for the next five to seven months, following which the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection will be conducted. After receiving the final approval from CRS, the regular services on this stretch will begin.