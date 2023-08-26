Kolkata Metro suspends train operations on Green Line, Here’s why

Attention to the commuters of the Kolkata Metro! Metro Railway has suspended the operations of trains on the East-West Metro corridor today. The move comes following the scheduled maintenance activity on the corridor. In a statement, the Metro Railway said, “No services will be available o­n this Corridor o­n Saturday.” It has asked all stakeholders to co-operate for smooth execution of this test.

The Metro Railway will conduct Integrated Safety Test between already commissioned Salt Lake Sector V- Sealdah stretch and under construction Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch of the Green Line. Thus, it has become essential to suspend services on this Line.

What is an Integrated Safety Test?

The Integrated Safety Test is essential to interface and integrate both software and hardware of the system in the upcoming stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade with the presently operational stretch of this Corridor from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V.

List of all stations of East-West Metro corridor:-

At present, only Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of the East-West corridor is in operation. The stretch has a total of eight stations on its route – Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V.

After the commencement of operation in the whole corridor, three new stations will be added in the list – Howrah Maidan, Howrah station complex, and BBD Bagh (Mahakaran).

Earlier this year, the Kolkata Metro achieved a milestone when its rake ran through a tunnel under the river bed. Presently, the authorities are completing various pending works on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch. After receiving the final approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), the regular services on this stretch will begin.