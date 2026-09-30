Kolkata Metro will provide additional services on four weekend days ahead of Puja, with Metro Railway increasing services on key corridors to manage the expected rise in passenger movement.

As per the official release issued by Metro Railway on September 29, additional services will run on the Blue, Green and Yellow Lines on October 3, 4, 10 and 11. The arrangements, however, differ between Saturdays and Sundays, so passengers should check the line-wise schedule before travelling.

On Saturdays, the number of services will be increased on all three lines. On Sundays, additional trains will operate on the Blue and Green Lines, whereas the Yellow Line operates its normal number of services.

Kolkata Metro pre-Puja services key details

Additional services planned for October 3,4, 10 and 11

Blue Line will get 272 Saturday and 188 Sunday services

Blue, Green and Yellow Lines covered under the special arrangements

First and last Metro timings will remain unchanged

Saturday Metro services: What changes on October 3 and 10?

Passengers planning to travel on the two Saturdays before Puja will get more trains on the Blue, Yellow and Green Lines. On the Blue Line, Metro Railway will run 272 services, consisting of 136 UP and 136 DN trains. This is 20 more than the usual 252 services.

The Green Line will have 236 services, including 118 in each direction, in comparison with the regular 212. This means 24 additional services will be provided. The biggest increase in numbers will be on the Yellow Line, where services will be increased from 92 to 120, comprising 60 UP and DN trains.

There will be no change in the first and last train timings on these three lines. The Purple Line will follow its normal Saturday schedule, while no services will be available on the Orange Line, as per the usual arrangement.

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Sunday services: More trains on Blue and Green Lines

Metro Railway will also increase services on the Blue and Green Lines on October 4 and 11. The Blue Line will run 188 services, including 94 UP and 94 DN trains, against the regular 152. This means 36 additional services on each of the two Sundays.

On the Green Line, passengers will get 125 services, 62 UP and 63 DN, compared to the normal 111 services. First and last Metro timings on both corridors will remain unchanged.

Yellow Line passengers should note this change

Unlike Saturday, there will be no increase in the total number of Yellow Line trains on Sundays. The corridor will run its normal 78 services, consisting of 39 UP and 39 DN trains.

However, passengers using the direct connection between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Dakshineswar should note that direct services will be available instead of three on October 4 and 11.

The first and last Metro timings will remain unchanged.

What about Purple and Orange Lines?

Passengers should also note the different weekend arrangements for these corridors. On Saturdays, October 3 and 10, the Purple Line will run normal services, whereas the Orange Line will have no services as usual.

On Sundays, October 4 and 11, there will be no Metro services on either the Purple or Orange Line, in line with the usual schedule, Metro Railway stated.